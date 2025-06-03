Southwest monsoon to brings rains in AP and Telangana

The Southwest Monsoon is making its presence felt in the Telugu states, with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to a statement from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre on Tuesday, rain is expected in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

Meteorologists have noted that winds in the lower tropospheric area are blowing from the southwest to the west in Andhra Pradesh - Yanam, leading to the forecasted weather patterns.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall and showers are likely at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh accompanied by strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour. The weather is expected to be hot and humid, creating uncomfortable conditions.

For Wednesday and Thursday, similar weather is anticipated, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers expected in some areas. Thunderstorms may occur, featuring lightning and strong gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour, alongside persistently hot and humid conditions.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rains or showers are expected at a few places in Rayalaseema again with strong gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour. On both Wednesday and Thursday, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are forecast to occur at isolated locations, with thunderstorms producing lightning and strong winds.

Residents of the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of unsettled weather.