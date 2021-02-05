X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi warns against intimidation of voters

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi
x

 District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi 

Highlights

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi made a surprise visit to Ramachandrapuram constituency and other mandals of East Godavari district on Thursday and observed the nomination process and election preparedness.

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi made a surprise visit to Ramachandrapuram constituency and other mandals of East Godavari district on Thursday and observed the nomination process and election preparedness.

Along with DSP D Balachandra Reddy, he visited several sensitive polling stations and nomination centres during his whirlwind tour of Yedida village in Mandapetamandal and Vella village in Draksharama mandal and observed the nomination process and election preparedness.

He created awareness on the rules and regulations during interaction with the locals at sensitive and problematic villages. He said that the election code is in force. He warned that they would take stern action after registering cases against those who violate the code of conduct.

"We will take action on anyone found guilty of selling illicit liquor, distributing money, threatening voters and intimidating them," he warned.

Sub-Inspectors V Srinivas, Rama Krishna, K Mangadevi and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X