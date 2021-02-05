SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi warns against intimidation of voters

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi made a surprise visit to Ramachandrapuram constituency and other mandals of East Godavari district on Thursday and observed the nomination process and election preparedness.

Along with DSP D Balachandra Reddy, he visited several sensitive polling stations and nomination centres during his whirlwind tour of Yedida village in Mandapetamandal and Vella village in Draksharama mandal and observed the nomination process and election preparedness.

He created awareness on the rules and regulations during interaction with the locals at sensitive and problematic villages. He said that the election code is in force. He warned that they would take stern action after registering cases against those who violate the code of conduct.

"We will take action on anyone found guilty of selling illicit liquor, distributing money, threatening voters and intimidating them," he warned.

Sub-Inspectors V Srinivas, Rama Krishna, K Mangadevi and others were present.