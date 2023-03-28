SP assures full support to families of deceased home guards

Nandyal: Nandyal district SP K Raghuveera Reddy said that the police department will always stand by the families of deceased police and home guard personnel.

He was speaking after handing over cheques towards financial aid to the family members of the deceased home guards at his office here on Monday.

He said A Manohar Reddy (HG 612) and V Ramesh (HG 228) discharged responsibilities as home guards at Dhone and Nandyal units. The duo suffered some health problems due to which they were hospitalised and underwent treatment. Unfortunately the home guards died while undergoing treatment, the SP said.

To support the family members, a sum of Rs 10,000 to each family of the deceased was provided as assistance under the flag fund from the government.

He further said that one more home guard, Pradeep (HG 68), also died due to heart problems two years ago. The family members were extended a help of Rs 15,000. The amount was received by his wife Sailaja.

The SP said Sailaja was also provided a job under compassionate grounds. She has asked for some time to join in the department as she is currently working at a private school.

Deepika, the wife of deceased Manohar Reddy, was also assured of appointment if she desires to join the police department. The SP advised her to acquire computer knowledge as she is holding a bachelor's degree so that she can look after office work. Deepika, Sailaja and Kondamma, the mother of V Ramesh, have expressed their happiness over the support extended by the SP. They profusely thanked the SP. Additional SPR Ramana, Armed Reserve Inspector Sudhakar and others were also present.