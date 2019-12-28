SP B Rajakumari inaugurates helmet awareness rally in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari has called upon every bike rider to wear helmet mandatorily and follow traffic rules.

Flagged off a rally organised in association with Axis bank to create awareness among public on the importance of wearing helmet in the city on Friday, the SP said stated that minute mistakes committed by the riders were causing deaths and pushing their families into troubles.

"We are not here to impose penalties and challanas but to create awareness and to advise the public to have safe journey. No one has right to take the lives of others and everybody should be cautious on roads and follow traffic rules. Don't get into vehicles after boozing and causing of accidents.

Every two- wheeler rider should wear helmet for his safety and for his family too. Everybody should be aware of traffic rules and keep them in mind while commuting by vehicles."