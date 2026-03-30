SP conducts midnight checks

Anantapur: In a proactive move to strengthen law and order, Anantapur District SP P Jagadeesh conducted surprise midnight inspections across the city under a special drive titled “Operation Night Safety.” The SP personally monitored policing activities from 2 a.m. till early morning on Sunday, covering key locations including Saptagiri Circle, Tower Clock, RTC Bus Stand, Gooty Road, Old Town, and Kalyandurgam Road. The initiative aimed at enhancing night-time vigilance and curbing criminal activities.

During the inspections, he reviewed vehicle checks and directed officials to take stringent action against drunk driving.

Police teams were instructed to conduct breath analyser tests and enforce traffic regulations strictly. He also emphasised the need for heightened surveillance on suspicious movements and intensified patrolling during night hours.

“Public safety is our top priority. Police personnel must remain alert and respond immediately to any emergencies during night hours,” the SP said.The operation was carried out in the presence of trainee IPS officer Ashwin Manideep, Anantapur Urban DSP V Srinivasa Rao, along with Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and other police staff.

The initiative reflects the district police’s commitment to ensuring public safety through intensified field-level policing and continuous monitoring.