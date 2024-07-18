  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP denies any political connections to Vinukonda murder

SP denies any political connections to Vinukonda murder
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet (Palnadu dist): District Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palnadu, K Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday flatly denied any political connections...

Narasaraopet (Palnadu dist): District Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palnadu, K Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday flatly denied any political connections to the cold blooded murder that has taken place in Vinukonda in the district.

The SP told media persons here that Jilani was brutally murdered amidst public by one Rashid only due to personal enmity but it has no political connections. "The killing is purely on personal issues and no political party is involved behind the murder," Srinivasa Rao said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed on Vinukonda while Rashid, who is behind the incident is understood to have been taken into custody. The SP warned of serious action if anyone resorts to violation of law and order in the town.

Srinivasa Rao also said that recurrence of such incidents will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken as per the law against those indulging in such violent attacks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X