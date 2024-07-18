SP denies any political connections to Vinukonda murder

Narasaraopet (Palnadu dist): District Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palnadu, K Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday flatly denied any political connections to the cold blooded murder that has taken place in Vinukonda in the district.

The SP told media persons here that Jilani was brutally murdered amidst public by one Rashid only due to personal enmity but it has no political connections. "The killing is purely on personal issues and no political party is involved behind the murder," Srinivasa Rao said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed on Vinukonda while Rashid, who is behind the incident is understood to have been taken into custody. The SP warned of serious action if anyone resorts to violation of law and order in the town.

Srinivasa Rao also said that recurrence of such incidents will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken as per the law against those indulging in such violent attacks.