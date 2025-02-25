Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
SP exhorts officials to speed up disposal of cases
- Seeks details of old pending cases, dispute cases, NDP, theft, road accidents, general deaths, pending NBW and enforcement cases station-wise
- Directs them to uploaded all the details of cases in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems
Anakapalli : Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha directed the officials to reduce the number of pending cases and complete their investigation at the earliest.
Holding a crime review meeting here on Monday, he asked details of old pending cases, dispute cases, NDP, theft, road accidents, general deaths, pending non-bailable warrants and enforcement cases station-wise.
Responding to the SP, station officers explained the status of the current cases, arrest count of the criminals and investigation updates to the SP.
Addressing the personnel, Tuhin Sinha offered investigation techniques to crack the cases in a swift manner. Further, the SP directed the officials to consider immediate steps to resolve pending cases and launch a comprehensive investigation into registered cases. Investigation officials were advised to gather proper evidence and ensure that the criminals are punished.
Further, the SP made it clear that all details of the cases should be uploaded in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). He directed the officials to ensure that the property recovery percentage should be increased in property offences.
He said that robberies, chain snatching and other crimes should be prevented and patrolling must be intensified. By analysing Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD), the SP instructed the officials to take measures to prevent accidents in areas where road accidents are high. He told the officials to intensify drunken driving tests to prevent road accidents, take measures to control alcohol consumption in open/ public places and file cases. Also, the SP stressed on keeping surveillance on old criminals and set up CC cameras at the entry and exit points in villages.
During the programme, the SP presented appreciation certificates and cash rewards to some of the officers who cracked the cases skilfully.
Additional SPs M Deva Prasad, L Mohana Rao, Special Branch DSP B. Apparao, Anakapalli Sub Division DSP M Shravani, District CIs and SIs were present.