SP exhorts officials to speed up disposal of cases

Anakapalli : Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha directed the officials to reduce the number of pending cases and complete their investigation at the earliest.

Holding a crime review meeting here on Monday, he asked details of old pending cases, dispute cases, NDP, theft, road accidents, general deaths, pending non-bailable warrants and enforcement cases station-wise.

Responding to the SP, station officers explained the status of the current cases, arrest count of the criminals and investigation updates to the SP.

Addressing the personnel, Tuhin Sinha offered investigation techniques to crack the cases in a swift manner. Further, the SP directed the officials to consider immediate steps to resolve pending cases and launch a comprehensive investigation into registered cases. Investigation officials were advised to gather proper evidence and ensure that the criminals are punished.

Further, the SP made it clear that all details of the cases should be uploaded in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). He directed the officials to ensure that the property recovery percentage should be increased in property offences.

He said that robberies, chain snatching and other crimes should be prevented and patrolling must be intensified. By analysing Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD), the SP instructed the officials to take measures to prevent accidents in areas where road accidents are high. He told the officials to intensify drunken driving tests to prevent road accidents, take measures to control alcohol consumption in open/ public places and file cases. Also, the SP stressed on keeping surveillance on old criminals and set up CC cameras at the entry and exit points in villages.

During the programme, the SP presented appreciation certificates and cash rewards to some of the officers who cracked the cases skilfully.

Additional SPs M Deva Prasad, L Mohana Rao, Special Branch DSP B. Apparao, Anakapalli Sub Division DSP M Shravani, District CIs and SIs were present.