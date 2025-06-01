SP inaugurates renovated police hospital

Tirupati: SP Harshavardan Raju on Saturday inaugurated the renovated police hospital in Tirupati. The hospital was renovated with an outlay of Rs 8 lakh adding more facilities to provide medical care to policemen and their families working in Tirupati district.

The SP said maintaining good health is essential for policemen to perform their duties actively. The renovated hospital will help police health requirements. It has a full pledged lab to take up 13 tests and X-Ray facilities.

ASPs Venkat Rao, Srinivas Rao, Hospital Doctor Dr Madhuri, DSPs Bhakthavatsalam, Srinivasa Rao, Syam Sundar, Ramakrishnachari were also present.