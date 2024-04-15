SP introduces ‘Election Mitra’ for efficient election management

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal, under the leadership of DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, has launched Artificial Intelligence tool, ‘Election Mitra’ (www.electionmitra.in), at Pennar police conference hall here on Sunday.

This tool aims to aid various stakeholders in accessing necessary election-related information quickly and authentically through natural human language interaction.

Election Mitra encompasses data from over 25,750 pages of source literature, including election-related manuals, handbooks, compendiums, and circulars. It also includes police-related literature such as major criminal laws (IPC, CrPC, IEA), AP police manual, and documents like draft SOPs for police investigations.