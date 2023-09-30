SP Jagadeesh inspects black spots on highway

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh inspected Tallapudi, Gopalapuram, Nallajerla, and Devarapalli police stations on Friday. Kovvur DSP VSN Verma explained the topography and crime data of the respective police stations.

SP examined station records, reception help desk, seized property details, and comparative statements of the last three years of crime data. Later, SP inspected the accident black spots on the Gopalapuram highway He said that all precautions should be taken to prevent any untoward incident during the next elections.

He said that information should be collected and important cases should be resolved soon. Officials are asked to take strict measures to prevent liquor, ganja, cockfights, betting and other anti-social activities. Night patrols should be intensified to prevent theft.

Special vigilance should be kept on rowdy sheeters and old criminals. The station officials were advised to organize awareness sessions for the students of the educational institutions under their police station jurisdiction. He said that awareness should be created about road safety, accidents, cyber crimes, prohibition of child marriage, and the side effects caused by drugs.

He said high priority should be given to the maintenance of peace and security by taking advantage of technology. He advised them to pay special attention to the cases of women, children, and the elderly. The SP also inquired about the personnel issues. The respective SHOs were instructed to solve them. Kovvur Rural CI YV Ramana, Nallajerla CI N Raju, Devarapalli CI A Srinivas, Tallapudi SI KV Ramana, Devarapalli SI K Srihari Rao, Gopalapuram SI K Satish Kumar participated.