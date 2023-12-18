SP Jagdeesh receives DGP Disk Award

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP P Jagdeesh was awarded by DGP Commendation Disk Award for his outstanding performance and best services in the fields of Law and Order, Disha, and Conviction-based Policing.

DGP K Rajendranath Reddy presented the award to SP Jagadeesh and congratulated him. The SP said that the DGP presented the DGP Disk Awards to police staff ranging from the Constable to Additional DG level officers for the year 2022 for the best performance in the law and order across the state at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri.