  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP Jagdeesh receives DGP Disk Award

SP Jagdeesh receives DGP Disk Award
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP P Jagdeesh was awarded by DGP Commendation Disk Award for his outstanding performance and best services...

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP P Jagdeesh was awarded by DGP Commendation Disk Award for his outstanding performance and best services in the fields of Law and Order, Disha, and Conviction-based Policing.

DGP K Rajendranath Reddy presented the award to SP Jagadeesh and congratulated him. The SP said that the DGP presented the DGP Disk Awards to police staff ranging from the Constable to Additional DG level officers for the year 2022 for the best performance in the law and order across the state at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X