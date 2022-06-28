SP Kaginelli Fakeerappa receives 88 petitions in Spandana programme

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police Kaginelli Fakeerappa received as many as 88 petitions under Spandana from the people mostly women with whom he interacted personally and suggested solutions to them explaining the purview of law.

The petitions ranged from family disputes, harassment by in-laws. He spoke to the police officers concerned and instructed them to settle their grievances forthwith without dragging the issues.

Some even complained of being victims of cybercrimes and frauds by financial institutions. People from all over the district presented petitions seeking early and immediate justice.