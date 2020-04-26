SP KNN Anburajan inspects containment area in Kamalapuram

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police KNN Anburajan inspected security arrangements in Kamalapuram of which was declared as Red Zone. Altogether, 7 areas were declared as Red Zones in the district on Saturday.



Expressing satisfaction over security arrangements, the SP directed the police officials to enforce lockdown restrictions strictly. He said that stringent action will be initiated against traders if they sell essential commodities at higher prices.

The SP urged the people to maintain social distancing at market places to avoid spread of Covid-19. The SP also visited the house of police constable who was tested positive while working in Two Town limits of Proddatur.

It may be recalled this is the second instance that a cop get infected by Covid-19 as first case was reported in Sarojininagar in Kadapa a few days ago.