Live
- BRS member gets riled by Speaker’s comments
- BJP rings alarm bells on State turning into ‘Udta Telangana’
- Orientation programme for Upa Sarpanch election
- Walk your talk on education: BJP LP leader to govt
- Govt aiming to increase revenue from Tourism, not from Excise: Jupally
- Centre sanctions four-lane ROB between Namburu-Mangalagiri
- MLA asks students to embrace modern technology
- BRS fires bias salvo at Jupally over devpt of tourism in State
- Edn budget generates heat in House as Cong, Oppn MLAs trade charges
- People advised to eat almonds for better health
SP lauds police officers for selection to service medals
Anakapalli: District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha informed that the state government announced best service medals to eight police officers...
Anakapalli: District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha informed that the state government announced best service medals to eight police officers from Anakapalli, who have rendered their valuable services.
Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the SP said that the state government announced police service medals for the capable officials of Anakapalli district as part of ‘Ugadi Puraskars’ on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.
Appreciating the award recipients, the Superintendent of Police mentioned that the Anakapalli police got recognised at the state level.
Further, Tuhin Sinha expressed hope that the awards would become an inspiration to the rest of the police personnel who serve the police department unconditionally. He encouraged the officers to strive hard, get recognised for their work and receive many such awards. The SP informed that ASI of Anakapalli special branch B Srinivasa Rao to receive the best service medal.
Similarly, Armed Reserve inspector L Manmadha Rao, ARSI, K Bhojaraju, ASI, Anakapalli CCS police station KJIG Pradeep Kumar, Anakapalli town police station head constable P Satyanarayana, Armed Reserve head constable Y Ananda Rao, constable E Thaviti Naidu and Narsipatnam rural constable R Ramana were selected for the service medals as part of the Ugadi Puraskarams, the SP informed.
Lauding their service, the SP congratulated the award recipients.