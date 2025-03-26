SP lauds police officers for selection to service medals

Anakapalli: District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha informed that the state government announced best service medals to eight police officers from Anakapalli, who have rendered their valuable services.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the SP said that the state government announced police service medals for the capable officials of Anakapalli district as part of ‘Ugadi Puraskars’ on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

Appreciating the award recipients, the Superintendent of Police mentioned that the Anakapalli police got recognised at the state level.

Further, Tuhin Sinha expressed hope that the awards would become an inspiration to the rest of the police personnel who serve the police department unconditionally. He encouraged the officers to strive hard, get recognised for their work and receive many such awards. The SP informed that ASI of Anakapalli special branch B Srinivasa Rao to receive the best service medal.

Similarly, Armed Reserve inspector L Manmadha Rao, ARSI, K Bhojaraju, ASI, Anakapalli CCS police station KJIG Pradeep Kumar, Anakapalli town police station head constable P Satyanarayana, Armed Reserve head constable Y Ananda Rao, constable E Thaviti Naidu and Narsipatnam rural constable R Ramana were selected for the service medals as part of the Ugadi Puraskarams, the SP informed.

Lauding their service, the SP congratulated the award recipients.