SP launches Traffic Mitra portal

Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddarth Kaushal on Friday launched Traffic Mitra portal at Raj Vihar Centre. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the portal would help to prevent traffic violations and streamline the traffic congestion in the city limits. He said that every citizen will play the role of police.





If he finds any motorist violating the traffic rules, he will take a snap or video of the motorist and upload in http://kurnoolpolice.in/trafficmitra/ website. The police department would never disclose the details of the informer. For the first time in the state, the Kurnool district traffic police has launched the Traffic Mitra portal. The police department after pursuing the photos and videos, would serve challans to the motorist who violated the traffic rules. The SP said that the department will felicitate three persons with awards and rewards after pursuing their photos and videos.





He said 70 police personnel were discharging duties in the traffic department. The SP said it may not be possible for police personnel to extend service to 7 lakh population. In view of this, he called upon the people to cooperate with the police department. He exhorted the school and college students to educate people about the traffic mitra. Triple riding, rash driving, wrong parking, driving while speaking on mobile, driving after drunk, over speed, wrong route driving and driving without helmet comes under traffic violation, he said and added 532 complaints have been received since the launch of portal. Later he released the traffic mitra wall poster.



