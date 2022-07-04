SP Parameswar Reddy asks mobile users to be aware of cyber frauds

Tirupati: Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy has called upon every android mobile phone user to be aware of cyber frauds. In a press release on Monday on increasing cyber frauds, the SP hailed the progress of team of Cyber Lab in cracking the cases relating to cyber frauds and informed that the police department has received 300 complaints wherein about Rs 4 crore was siphoned off from victims' accounts.

Taking the advantage of increasing technology and increasing dependency of everyone on mobile phones, the cyber fraudsters attacking the people with new techniques and wanted everyone to increase awareness on cyber frauds to prevent fleecing of money using attractive messages and offers.

He informed the Cyber team able to freeze Rs 107 crore from the accounts of suspects in the past two years.

Highlighting lack of awareness among public on cybercrimes, he wanted everyone to be careful before clicking a message particularly from bank alerts, loan offers and gifts. He said the department has been creating awareness through their Cyber Lab by circulating digital posters in social media, explaining how to be safe from frauds.