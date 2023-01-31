SP promises to redress all grievances soon

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal said that 80 complaints have been received in the Spandana programme held at the District Police office (DPO) on Monday. Speaking to media persons, the SP said that several people from nook and corner of the district came to DPO and complained on various issues.

He said that some students, who were pursuing agriculture education at Green Lands College of Agriculture, complained that despite paying all fees, the college management has not remitted to the university and as a result of which, they were thrown on the road.

In another complainant, Jayamma of Kurnool town has said that her son died in a lorry accident some time ago. He was survived with wife and two children. With the death of breadwinner, the children were facing tough time. She urged to render justice by extending compensation from the lorry owner. Susheelamma, a resident of Dudekonda in Pathikonda mandal, has complained that her in-laws have got fake registration of the property which belongs to her. She urged to enquire into the issue and take suitable action on the in-laws and render justice.

In a similar case, one Nagajyothi, a resident of Kummari Veedhi, has also complained that some persons have made forged house documents. She urged stern action on the responsible persons. Siddarth Kaushal said that the police personnel would go through the complaints and enquire about the issues. He assured all grievances would be addressed soon and justice would be rendered to the victims. SEB Additional SP Krishnakanth Patel, Additional SP (Administration) D Prasad, DSPs Nagabushnam, Venkatadri, legal advisor Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.