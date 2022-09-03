SP Ravindanath Babu inspects Tondangi police station

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindanath Babu paid a surprise visit to the police station at Tondangi in Kakinada district on Friday.

Earlier, SP Ravindranath Babu paid tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He interacted with the police personnel, verified records of the police station and asked the officials to keep watch on the movement of persons with criminal background.

The SP informed that a number of road accidents were taking place due to overspeed and negligent driving. He directed the officials to conduct 'No Accident Drive' to prevent road accidents on national and State highways in the district. The officials were further instructed to identify black spots, accident prone areas in their respective areas and create awareness on wearing helmets and rules of the road for smooth and safe driving.

At the police station, SP Ravindranath Babu enquired about the number of cases booked from the Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector.

Later, he spoke to the staff about the crime details and enquired the problems that they were facing.