  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP Siddharth Kaushal checks security measures for CM visit

SP Siddharth Kaushal checks security measures for CM visit
x
Highlights

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal on Thursday issued stringent directives to ensure comprehensive security arrangements ahead of Chief Minister YS...

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal on Thursday issued stringent directives to ensure comprehensive security arrangements ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Kadapa city on Friday.

Along with his team, he inspected the venue of the CM’s public meeting, along with helipad, seven roads intersection and Tower Clock. Addressing the officers and personnel, the SP emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant and executing duties with utmost diligence in light of the CM’s visit.

Additional SP SSSV Krishna Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X