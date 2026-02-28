SP stresses on advance intelligence gathering and security planning

Tirupati: District SP L Subba Rayudu conducted a comprehensive crime review meeting with senior police officials here on Friday. The session focused on expediting investigations into pending cases across the district, ensuring timely charge sheet filings, and delivering swift justice to victims. Key areas discussed included crimes against women, children, POCSO cases, cybercrimes, property offences, murders, robberies, thefts, SC/ST atrocities, and public grievances. SP Subba Rayudu issued firm directives for zero tolerance on cybercrimes, ganja control, drunk driving, and vehicle violations.

Daily checks under DSP supervision were mandated, alongside strict enforcement against traffic rule breakers, especially heavy vehicles.

Special emphasis was placed on women, children, and POCSO cases, officers must handle victims empathetically. For missing persons, immediate case registration without unnecessary parental questioning is compulsory, particularly for girls, while DSPs trace old non-traceable cases, SP added. SP further directed rowdy sheeters face intensified surveillance; any peace disruption will trigger PD Act invocation. Narcotics eradication drives will invoke PIT and NDPS Acts rigorously to jail offenders and protect youth.

The SP ordered bolstered beat constable systems, night patrols, CCTV optimization, and drone usage for bandobust. PGRS petitions require prompt resolution with clear responsibility assignment to SIs, CIs, or DSPs.

Ahead of local body elections, advance intelligence gathering and security planning were stressed. Personnel earned praise for seamless security during recent Tirumala Vaikunta Ekadashi, Ratha Saptami, and Srikalahasti Maha Shivaratri festivals amid massive crowds, receiving appreciation letters.