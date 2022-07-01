SP tells police personnel to protect case properties

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal on Thursday inspected Amarthaluru police station in Bapatla sub-division and inspected its surroundings, vehicles seized in various cases. He gave suggestions and instructions to the police personnel regarding the safeguarding of case properties.

the SP examined the functioning of the station, duties performed by the staff, investigation of important cases and cases diary maintained at the station.

He interacted with gram secretariat women policemen and police personnel and instructed them to enquire about the information about the villages assigned to them. Jindal instructed the police officers to speed up investigation of missing cases with women police, crimes against women and children.