SP visits Dharmavaram Rural circle office

Dharmavaram: SP S Satish Kumar conducted the annual inspection of the Dharmavaram Rural Circle Office on Saturday, reviewing records and assessing the overall functioning of the unit.

During the inspection, the SP examined case files in detail, focusing on pending cases, their status, arrests of accused, and the progress of investigations. He issued a series of directions to ensure effective policing and timely disposal of cases.

The SP instructed officers to intensify checks on drunken driving and open consumption of alcohol. He emphasized the need to solve property-related cases and improve recovery rates. Stressing on “visible policing,” he called for increased public presence and proactive engagement.

He also directed personnel to treat complainants with courtesy and ensure prompt resolution of grievances. Awareness programmes on cybercrime and women-related laws should be conducted regularly, he added.

Highlighting road safety, the SP urged officers to take preventive measures to reduce accidents. He ordered strict surveillance on rowdy-sheeters and enhanced night patrolling, including the use of night-vision drones.

Further, he directed daily vehicle checks to curb illegal transportation and called for stringent action against antisocial activities such as gambling, matka, and cockfights. The SP also interacted with police personnel, enquiring about their welfare and assuring resolution of their issues.

Dharmavaram Rural CI Prabhakar, CC Chiranjeevi, SI Rajashekhar, and other staff were present during the inspection.