Space exploration is a never-ending task SDSC, SHAR Group Director P Gopi Krishna

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC, SHAR) Group Director P. Gopi Krishna said that ISRO is continuously researching to create the necessary facilities for humanity and has already achieved many successes in this direction. He said that exploration in space will continue forever and it's a never-ending task. In celebration of World Space Week, he explained the activities of ISRO to the students through a Power Point presentation in the programmes held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

He explained that starting from the Father of Indian Space Research Dr. Vikram S Sarabhai and till now ISRO has done many experiments and as a result, facilities like mobile phones and the internet have come.



He said that in the background of depleting resources on Earth, research is being done on the resources and living things on the moon, keeping in mind future needs. He said that the Chandrayaan-3 launch which was undertaken as a part of it was successful. To increase space awareness among the students, Scientists come near to them and explain the things in this Spase week celebrations, he said. Later Dr. Gopi Krishna was honored by the president of the press club K Pardha Saradhi and others.