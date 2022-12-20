Spandana Programme: Resolve grievances at the earliest, ward sectt staff told

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali directed the staff at the ward secretariats to be attentive to the

complaints received in the weekly 'Spandana' programme and should strive to resolve them at the earliest. At the Spandana programme held at the Corporation office here on Monday, the Mayor and Commissioner said the complaints received were immediately forwarded through `zoom meeting' to the ward secretariats concerned to look into them on priority basis.

The ward administrative secretary (WAS) should take up the issue forwarded to them by alerting the staff concerned to look into the complaint, they said cautioning against any apathy on the part of ward staff in attending the complaints.

Meanwhile, many complaints were received on various issues including illegal occupation of drains, letting out the sewage water in the open and causing obstruction by dumping materials on the road etc.

A resident of Upadyaya Nagar complained that the sewage water from the `Temple Bells apartment' which was let out in the open was causing inconvenience to the residents in the locality and they were suffering due to unhygienic conditions. While another resident in Bhavani Nagar brought to the notice of municipal authorities that a scrap waste materials dealer was dumping his stock on the road itself obstructing the movement of people and vehicles. The Commissioner instructed the officials to enquire into the complaints and take immediate steps to solve the problems.Responding to another complaint also received on the encroachment of drain and the road in old Tiruchanur road, the Commissioner sought the officials to inspect the area and take required measures to clear encroachments. A complaint was also received on passing of electricity from a pole at Giddangi Street and also overflowing of the drain at Tirumala bypass road area near Orion hotel.

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, municipal engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, revenue officers Sethu Madhav, Lokesh Varma, health officer Dr Harikirshna and other officials were present.