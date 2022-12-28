'SPARSH' outreach programme for defence pensioners

Visakhapatnam: Over 500 defence pensioners attended 'Sparsh' outreach programme held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.Conducted by the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai at Area Accounts Office (Navy), the online pension system saw a participation of ex-servicemen, retired defence civilians and their families from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Delivering a special address, chairman Visakhapatnam Port Authority K Rama Mohana Rao, who attended as chief guest, explained the benefits of the initiative to the pensioners.The Ministry of Defence under the Central Government has rolled out a Sparsh portal and module for pensioners as a 'one stop one solution' for all defence/defence civilian pensioners.

T Jayaseelan, CDA, Chennai clarified doubts raised by all pensioners. Shri Siva Shankar Bandi, DCDA, AAO (Navy) Vizag also participated in the outreach programme where the benefits of the new system have been explained and doubts clarified. The grievances of the pensioners were noted for early resolution.

The platform came in handy for the pensioners consequent on the migration of their pension account from the legacy system to the new system.Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai is conducting Sparsh outreach programmes at various places located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.