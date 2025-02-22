SPAV to give facelift to Lepakshi showrooms

Live
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation and School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV) signed a memorandum of understanding here on Friday in the presence of Minister of Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha following the decision of the State government to develop Lepakshi showrooms across the state to reflect Telugu culture and traditions.
Managing Director of AP Handicrafts Development Corporation Viswa and SPAV director S Ramesh signed the MoU and exchanged the documents. As per the agreement, the SPAV would undertake face lifting of Lepakshi showrooms both inside and outside across the State to attract the consumers and ensure promotion of sales. The MoU would be in force for three years.
