Speaker Ayyanna offers prayers at Kanipakam

Kanipakam (Chittoor district ) : Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu visited the renowned Swayambhu Sri Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple on Friday evening. The Speaker was accompanied by his family for this auspicious occasion.

Upon arrival, he was received by Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan and Devasthanam executive officer K Vani and provided darshan arrangements. The Speaker, carrying the sacred pooja materials entered the temple and performed a special pooja to the deity, Lord Vinayaka, seeking blessings for prosperity and peace.

Following the puja, the Speaker was presented with ‘Sesha Vastram’, a laminated photo of the presiding deity and teertha prasadams. Vedic scholars blessed the dignitary with Vedic hymns. The event was marked by the presence of several officials, including DRO Pullaiah, RDO Chinnaiah, DSP Sudhakar Reddy, tahsildar Mahesh, temple AEO Vidyasagar Reddy, superintendent Kodandapani and inspector Ravi among others.

Later, speaking to the media, Ayyanna Patrudu said that he will give opportunities to any member in the Assembly following the House traditions. It is everyone’s right to speak in Assembly and as a Speaker he will safeguard that right. He felt that there should be meaningful discussion in Assembly on every aspect. He wished for the speedy completion of the state capital and Polavaram project. With the completion of Polavaram, there will be three benefits.

With that lakhs of acres can be cultivated and it will provide drinking water to several areas. The project will also enable the production of electricity. Also, Uttarandhra Sujala will also benefit lakhs of acres, he said. The Speaker said that he prayed at Tirumala, Tiruchanur and Kanipakam to give a good future to the state which has lost in several areas.