Speaker miffed at absent YSRCP MLAs signing register

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu voiced frustration over YSRCP MLAs who sign the attendance register but skip sessions. He stressed that lawmakers are obligated to participate in discussions and address constituency concerns.

The Speaker criticised these MLAs for submitting questions to ministers and then failing to show up for the responses, noting that 25 questions went unanswered in the current session due to their absence.

He specifically called out MLAs Y Bala Nagireddy, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, R Matsyalingam, Virupakshi, Dasari Sudha, Amaranatha Reddy, and Visweswara Raju for this behaviour, urging them to fulfil their roles as elected representatives.

In response, YSRCP MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar fired back, accusing the Speaker of unfairly branding Bahujan legislators as “thieves.”

He defended their work, claiming they tackle public issues and highlight government corruption even when not in the Assembly. Chandrasekhar pointed out the silence of ruling coalition MLAs on local matters and recalled how former opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu skipped the Assembly for two-and-a-half years without facing similar criticism. While slamming the Speaker’s remarks, he emphasised his respect for the office and said he’d leave the matter to the Speaker’s judgment.