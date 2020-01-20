Speaker Tammineni Sitaram fumes at TDP leaders, orders govt to probe on land irregularities in Amaravati

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram expressed his outrage over TDP MLA Achchennaidu and other leaders who are vehemently obstructing the minster Botsa Satyanarayana who is addressing the house on the CRDA amendment bill and insider trading charges in Amaravati. Achchennaidu is reportedly said to have made abusive comments on the minister and tried to obstruct the house.

The furious speaker advised the government to launch a probe into Amaravti land scam and asked the TDP leaders "why they are afraid of the Inquiry if they had not resorted to any crime?". The chief minister Jagan then assured that the government would follow the speaker's orders who has the right to grant the powers to launch the probe on any subject matter," CM opined.

Botsa Satyanarayana criticised Achchennaidu for his abusive language in the assembly and continued his speech on the CRDA repeal bill.