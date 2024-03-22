Special attention on creation of infrastructure facilities: Collector

Nellore: District Collector M Harinarayanan has said the administration is keen on providing infrastructure facilities at the polling centers for conducting electoral procedures in a smooth and fair manner.

He inspected polling centers at KSR Municipal High School, BVS Girls High School and RSR Municipal High School in the city on Thursday.

Later speaking to the reporters, the Collector said as per the directions of Election Commission of India, the administration is setting up Voter Help Center in the premises of polling center, so that voters will know the booth where his vote is available. He stressed that in the wake of election code in existence, candidates contesting in the elections must get permission from the administration for conducting rallies and public meetings.