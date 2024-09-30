Live
Just In
Special counters to receive complaints on compensation
Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi informed that the district administration recommended compensation to those who suffered losses due to recent heavy rains and floods based on the enumeration reports in the district and according to the norms of the government.
She further said that they have set up a special grievance counter at the Collectorate in Guntur city. She urged the victims who did not get any compensation or those who have doubts on the compensation may complain in the special grievance counter set up at the Collectorate before October 4 or at the special counters set up at Tenali sub-collector’s office or Guntur Revenue Divisional Officers office or any tahsildar’s office in the district.
The revenue officials will examine the complaint and take necessary steps. She recalled that the government had already started crediting the compensation to the victims’ bank accounts from September 25.