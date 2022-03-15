Special counters to sell edible oils in Rythu Bazars

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Sameer Sharma directed the officials to set up counters to sell cooking oil in Rythu Bazars to prevent inconvenience to people. He said steps should be taken to sell edible oils as per MRP through the counters at Rythu Bazars and asked the officials to make arrangements to sell the cooking oils through self-help groups and vehicles also.

Speaking at a price monitoring committee meeting at the Secretariat Tuesday, the chief secretary said officials should intensify checking the outlets of wholesalers and file cases against the violators. He said that the task force committee appointed to monitor the prices of edible oils should meet daily prices and identify hoarders.

Chief secretary of agricultural marketing department Y Madhusudana Reddy said that arrangements have been made to supply edible oil through AP oil federation. Civil supplies commissioner Girija Sankar gave a power point presentation on the supply of edible oil during the meeting.

