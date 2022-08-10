Special initiatives to resolve problems of SCs and STs in district

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that they are initiating special programmes to resolve the problems of SCs and STs in the district. He attended as a chief guest at the celebrations of World Tribal Day, at Girijan Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government is giving importance to the welfare of tribals. He said that as the population of SCs and STs is high in Prakasam district, the district administration is taking special measures to resolve their issues. Apart from conducting special Spandana for SCs and STs at Assembly constituency level, they have set up a separate wing at the Collectorate to supervise the resolution of the urges received from them.

Collector Dinesh Kumar advised the tribal leaders to cooperate with the government to address tribals' issues. He stated that they will felicitate those leaders, who work in that direction, next year. He responded positively to the pleas of the tribal leaders to appoint regular wardens in tribal hostels, set up fishermen society for tribals, reopen tribal hostel in Pullalacheruvu, allocate special works to Chenchus in MGNREGS, etc. He handed over land pattas to the eligible tribals under Forest Rights Act and vehicles to beneficiaries. He appreciated the tribal students for their performance in cultural programmes.

ST Welfare and Empowerment officer Jagannatha Rao, MEPMA PD Ravikumar, Kondapi Agricultural Market chairperson R Prabhavathi, Pullalacheruvu ZPTC Ramavath Vagyanaik, SC/ST Vigilance Monitoring committee member Lakshmaiah and other public representatives, tribal leaders participated in the programme.