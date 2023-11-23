Special measures to combat traffic woes in Tirupati

Tirupati: Special measures were taken up for the orderly movement of traffic in the pilgrim city, said Corporation Commissioner D Haritha and SP P Parameswar Reddy at a joint meeting of police and municipal corporation here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, IIT Tirupati professors Krishna Prapoorna and assistant professor Gowri through a power point presentation explained the traffic regulations at various places and the measures suggested for the smooth flow of vehicle at the eight main circles in the city where the vehicular movement is very high.

They also spoke on the operation of CC cameras, management of free lefts at various places in the city etc. They said at Poornakumbham circle it was felt better to regulate the traffic manually instead of an automatic traffic signal system. Accordingly, the city police were regulating the vehicles at the busy junctions, they added.

The professors also stressed on taking up special measures to prevent mishaps on the six km long Srinivasa Setu including speed breakers, sign boards at turning points and also on the road at selected points to alert the vehicle rider.

It may be noted that recently two scooterists were killed in separate mishaps on Srinivasa Setu flyover, leading many people to seek effective traffic measures in the city, particularly on the flyover to prevent accidents.

ASP Kulasekhar, traffic DSP Narasappa, MEs Chandrashekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, Afcons Rangaswamy, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh were present.