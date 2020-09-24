Special Officer, AP welfare of differently abled inspects the RUIA Hospital 

Tirupati: Dr M Gurumoorthy, Special Officer for the welfare of differently-abled transgender and senior citizens, has visited RUYA Hospital Tirupati On Thursday. He met Dr Bharathi Superintendent RUYA Hospital and discussed various aspects of establishing a separate rehabilitation centre for differently-abled and senior citizens.

He has studied the feasibility of establishing the rehabilitation centre along with Dr Bharathi and gathered information about their requirements and listened to the problems which they are facing at present. Later Dr Gurumoorthy visited the De-addiction centre at RUIA hospital Tirupati. He enquired about the existing facilities and treatment protocols they are following. After further discussion with the superintendent and doctors and faculty members.

In this connection, Dr Gurumoorthy came to know that they require daycare centres for the patients who are coming from four districts around Tirupati.

He assured the authorities that he will support them in every possible way to get the rehabilitation centre established with world-class treatment and inpatient facilities. He also discussed the proposal of establishing a separate physiotherapy centre, with attachment to RUIA, so that maximum number of patients get better treatment.