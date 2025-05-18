  • Menu
Special officer tours Manyam dist

Highlights

The Special Officer of Parvatipuram Manyam District Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta took part in the Swarna Andhra Swachh Andhra (SASA) programme on Saturday with district collector A Shyam Prasad.

Together, they planted saplings at the District Collector’s office and launched a “Chalivendram” (drinking water centre) in Parvatipuram town, distributing buttermilk to attendees. Dr Gupta urged the public to prioritize their health amid the heat, advising them to stay indoors unless necessary and to wear loose clothing and stay hydrated when outdoors. He also encouraged the community to maintain cleanliness and to empty containers to prevent mosquito breeding.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing toilets for every household and encouraged applications for assistance. After the programme, he visited NREGA projects in Lakshminarayan Puram village.

