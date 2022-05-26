Special police teams formed to investigate Konaseema violence

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): As per the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy, Eluru range DIG G Pal Raju and District Superintendent of Police KSSV Subba Reddy formed special teams to speed up the investigation and to find out the root cause for the big massive agitation in Konaseema district.

The special teams already visited and inspected the burnt houses of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish.

According to sources, the agitators used petrol bombs during the protest. The special teams are also investigating into the information regarding the use of petrol bombs and other issues relating to agitation.

The police reportedly identified a few accused, who allegedly provoked the mob in Amalapuram. The special team verified mobile phone records, CCTV footage, SMS at the houses of Minister Viswaroop and MLA Satish, Clock Tower and other places in Amalapuram area. They have already taken into custody the key accused Anyam Sai and interrogating him.

Based on CCTV footage and other sources, they are trying to identify the culprits involved in the destruction of the property. They gathered full information about their family with the help of Aadhar Card and other sources.

On the other hand, special teams are also investigating rowdy sheeters and their involvement in the agitation. Further, they are inquiring about outsiders, who have also participated in the agitation. According to police information, they have identified 1,000 people, out of which 460 were into custody. They have registered 46 cases in the incident.

A separate box has been created for making complaints regarding the naming of Konaseema district at the Collectorate, Amalapuram.

Due to suspension of internet, people are facing problem regarding bank transactions. In some parts of Konaseema district, TVs and ATMs are also not working. Communication is adversely affected. Certain people are expressing their anger against the government.

District Revenue Officer Ch Sathi Babu told 'The Hans India' that so far 13,000 applications have been received through the box set up at the Collectorate. He said that whoever wishes to give an application can directly contact the officials or drop it in the box, which will be taken into consideration.

The DRO said that amidst tight security, peace is restored and public are moving freely and normally. He said as per the instructions of higher authorities, internet services have been temporarily suspended. They will soon restore the internet services.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita stated that they will find the real culprits in their inquiry and stringent action will be taken against them. She said that the inquiry will be made in a very transparent manner and no one would be allowed to go free without being penalised.