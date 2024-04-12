Special poojas at the glorious Santoshimata temple

  • Menu
Nagarkurnool: Alladi Prakash Sharma, head priest of the temple, said that a special pooja was performed on Chavithi, the year of Shree Krodhi nama year Chavithi, at Santoshimatha Temple in Omnagar Colony, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

He said that special abhishekam, decoration, collective kumkumarchan by women devotees, udyapan, kalash puja, vadi rice and dalarohanam were organized by the devotees. Special offerings were made to the Goddess and Maha Mangalaharati was performed.

After that, Anna Prasad was distributed along with Tirtha Prasad to all the devotees who participated. Manjula Gopalareddy and Sirisha participated in Anna PrasadaSeva. The temple committee members Bhagyamma, Aruna, Rajeshwari, Sridevi, Shiva Kumar and women participated in this program.

