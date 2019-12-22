special train service extended till Jan 26 in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Following an overwhelming response for the special express trains from Visakhapatnam to Araku, the East Coast Railway has decided to extend the service till January 26 next year instead of December-end.

From December 22 to 31 and again on January 1, 4 and 5 along with 11 to 19 and 24 to 26, the special train services will be run. Train no: 08517 Visakhapatnam-Araku special express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.10 am and reach Araku at 11.30 am on the same day.

In return direction, the train no: 08518 Araku-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Araku at 2:30 pm and reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 6 pm.