Special trains between Kakinada, Kollam

Vijayawada: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kakinada Town – Kollam – Kakinada Town (via Eluru, Vijayawada, Renigunta).

The special train with the number 07139 will start at Kakinada on December 16 at 7.35 pm and arrive at Kollam at 11.45 pm on Friday. On the return journey, the special train No 07140 will start at Kollam at 2.30 am on December 18 and arrive at Kakinada next day 5.30 am.

These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class coaches.

