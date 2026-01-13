‘Speed of Doing’ service delivery to enhance public satisfaction

Vijayawada: Efforts are being made to accelerate government service delivery in the district by adopting the spirit of “Speed of Doing,” said NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha. He stated that public satisfaction has been set as a key benchmarkin governance, with a special focus on holistic development.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat with Ministers and Secretaries to assess progress on various developmental and administrative aspects. NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu participated virtually in the meeting from the AVS Reddy Video Conference Hall at the District Collectorate. During the review, the Chief Minister examined Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Swarna Andhra Vision – Ten Principles, Centrally-sponsored Schemes, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, investment proposals, real-time governance, revenue services, and implementation of the WB–G Ram G Act, among other issues. He provided clear directions to officials on steps required to accelerate progress in these areas. Speaking to the media after the video conference, Dr Lakshmisha said the district administration is working with a target of achieving 18 per cent sustainable growth across all sectors, alongside effective implementation of welfare schemes. He said special emphasis is being laid on the ten principles of Swarna Andhra Vision, ranging from poverty eradication (P4) to deep technology-driven development.

The collector said that the district is already at the forefront in several key performance indicators and that collective efforts are being made to effectively implement poverty eradicationprogrammes. He said the district is leading in public satisfaction levels in services such as the distribution of Pattadar passbooks. To further improve revenue services, Revenue Clinics have been established to ensure speedy delivery and timely resolution of public grievances. Dr Lakshmisha added that focused efforts are also underway to enhance district GDP and per capita income, while simultaneously expanding MSME activities to boost economic growth and employment opportunities.

He reiterated that coordinated efforts across departments would play a crucial role in achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth in the district.