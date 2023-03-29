Speed up execution of development works: Mayor

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha has directed the officials to prioritise development works in all the wards of Tirupati city and take steps to complete them quickly.

She, along with the Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana and officials of all departments held a pre-council meeting on Tuesday. The progress of various development works and the works to be launched to solve people's problems were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mayor and Commissioner said that they want to ensure that all the works required by the people are approved by the Council. The officials should give first priority to solve the public problems in all the divisions of the city. Measures should be taken to speed up completion of master plan roads and free left works in the city without any problem for public transport.

Corporator Ramaswamy Venkateshwarlu, co-option member Venkat Reddy, additional commissioner Sunitha, superintending engineer T Mohan, revenue officer K Lokeswara Varma, secretary Radhika, manager Chittibabu, DCP Devikumari and ACP Bala Subramanyam were present.