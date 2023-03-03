Speed up resurvey works, officials told

Machilipatnam: krishna district Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh ordered the officials concerned to expedite the works of resurvey, land acquisition and housing constructions in the district. She participated in a videoconference conducted by Chief Secretary Dr Jawahar Reddy on Thursday. During the conference, the Joint Collector informed the progress of housing, agrarian activities, Grama/Ward sachivalayam and E-crop booking, and resurvey works to the CS. Jawahar Reddy informed all the Collectors and Joint Collectors to speed up land acquisition activities for the construction of national highways. He also asked the district Collectors to ensure that there would be no mistakes in the title deeds, which are being delivered to the beneficiaries.





Later, Joint Collector Aparajitha directed the district authorities concerned to expedite resurvey works by completing the Ground Truthing. She further asked the officials to resolve all Spandana petitions in stipulated time. Housing PD GV Surya Narayana, resurvey AD Gopal Raju and others attended the videoconference.



