Speedy disposal of cases in Krishna this year

Vijayawada:A total of 24,862 crime cases were reported in Krishna district in 2021 against 20,911 cases recorded in 2020, registering an increase of 18 per cent this year.

The Krishna district police have started conducting programmes like Pratiroju Spandana, where people can go to the office of the Superintendent of police in Machilipatnam every day and directly meet SP Siddharth Kaushal and narrate their grievances.

Earlier, the district police used to conduct Spandana programme only on Monday to receive grievances from the people. However, SP Kaushal took initiative to conduct Spandana every day and receive complaints from the people at his office in Machilipatnam. People, who could not get justice at the police station in the district, can meet the SP to explain their problems.

Addressing the media at Farmers Training Centre here on Thursday, SP Kaushal said the number of cases charge sheeted in the district in 2021 were 27,396 compared to 16,417 cases charge sheeted in 2020. He said there is 66 per cent rise in number of charge sheets in the district in 2021 compared to last year. He said due to the speedy investigation of cases, there is possibility of filing charge sheets early.

SP Kaushal said speedy investigation of cases enhanced public trust on district police. District police took 68 days on average to investigate the case in 2020 and now it was reduced to only 34 days to complete the investigation in 2021, he noted.

He said Krishna district tops in the State in cracking down of illicit liquor trafficking as part of the government regulations on alcohol. Also, Krishna district stood first in the State in restricting gutka sales, recovery of stolen property, restriction of gambling and downloading of Disha applications. He said the district stood in the second place on filing bindover cases and opening of history sheets on habitual offenders. The district stood in the first place in handing over the lost property to the victims.

DSPs, inspectors of police and other officials were present at the press meet. The SP later presented awards to the police officers for the best performance in 2021.