Spend time with family, retired cops told Additional SP Mahesh Kumar

Eluru: Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar requested the retired police personnel to spend more time with their families after retirement as they used to struggle with time while in service and were away from their families.

He felicitated the retired police officers at a function organised at police headquarters here on Tuesday. He said for those who served in the police department by working round-the-clock facing lot of stress and strain, the department would always be grateful to them and stand by them in their hour of need.

The retirement would give them the much needed leisure for them to improve their bond with the family, he added. Though there are many jobs, a job in the police department would give more satisfaction than any profession as it involves putting in lot of social service.

He advised the children of the policemen to aim high to achieve great things in life. Retirement was not the end of the bond with the department. The department would always be ready to serve the retired staff, he assured.