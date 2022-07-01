Spl CS Rajat Bhargava felicitates powerlifter Chandrakala

Velagapudi (Guntur district): Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava felicitated S Chandrakala, who bagged four gold medals in Asian Powerlifting Championship held at Coimbatore in June third week, at the Secretariat here on Thursday when she called on him.

The 76-kg category senior class powerlifter won two gold medals and three silver medals at the senior national powerlifting championship at Mangalore on June 27 to 30 by lifting a total of 530-kg.

The special chief secretary congratulated the powerlifter for her achievements and wished she would achieve more in future.

She won more than 200 medals from district to state level powerlifting and weightlifting championships. Now, she is getting training for Commonwealth Championship which is going to be held in New Zealand and World Championship which will be held in Norway. She is training very hard for these championships. These two championships are her present goals.