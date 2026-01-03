Spl training to prevent suicides among medical students

Vijayawada: In a landmark initiative aimed at reducing mental stress and preventing suicides among medical students, the coalition government has launched a pioneering programme in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on Friday entered into an agreement withUS-based Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Institute–India to provide structured mental health training to medical students. Announcing the initiative, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said this was the first-of-its-kind programme in the country focused exclusively on medical students. Under the agreement, first-year MBBS students (2025–26 batch) enrolled in all government and private medical colleges across the State will receive special training to enhance mental well-being, manage academic stress, and overcome suicidal thoughts.

The Minister noted that several studies have indicated that first-year MBBS students experience highest levels of mental stress, due to academic pressure and transition challenges.

Keeping this in view, the government decided to introduce early interventions to promote mental resilience and emotional well-being among students.

The agreement was signed at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada in the presence of Medical and Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur. The training programmes will be coordinated through QPR India by Dr Aparna Uppal, a US-based paediatric psychiatrist of Indian origin and Director of EASE (Emotional Assessment of Students by Educators), affiliated with American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Saurabh Gaur said the programme would be implemented for five consecutive years starting from 2025–26 academic year for incoming MBBS students. He added the cost of training for students in private medical colleges will be borne by Dr NTR Health University, ensuring uniform access to mental health support.

Referring to national data, officials said a National Medical Commission (NMC) study conducted in 2024 revealed a significant prevalence of mental health issues among medical students. According to National Task Force on Mental Health and Well-being of Medical Students (2024), mental health concerns were found in 27.8 per cent of undergraduate and 15 per cent of postgraduate medical students, underlining the urgency of preventive measures.

Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur stated that Dr Aparna has been rendering services in Andhra Pradesh for the last three years, including earlier training programmes for intermediate students. Going forward, the initiative will be formally and systematically implemented in all government and private medical colleges.

Dr NTR Health University Vice-Chancellor Dr Chandrasekhar and Registrar Radhika Reddy explained that mental health professionals will directly interact with students to address their concerns.

Students’ mental status will be assessed through structured questionnaires, followed by need-based counselling. Each medical college will appoint a designated coordinator to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

The MoU signing eventwas attended by QPR India senior representative Marks and other dignitaries.