SPMVV Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi gets AP Scientist award

Tirupati: Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, Head, Department of Microbiology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam has received AP Scientist Award – 2020 from Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) in the field of microbiology for her contribution in research and publications.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has presented this award in a function organised by APCOST in Vijayawada on Monday. She has carried out post-doctoral research in Penn State University, USA on developing diagnostic kits for detection of diseases.

She has also been working as coordinator of PRISM centre in the campus funded by the department of science and technology which is promoting innovations in science and technology. APCOST has presented this award to 23 university teachers for their contributions in different science disciplines.