SPMVV students win medals at Taekwondo championship

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) students participated in the 39th AP State senior Kyorugi and 12th Poomsae Taekwondo Championship promoted by AP Taekwondo Association and won four medals. The tournament was organised by East Godavari district Taekwondo Association during August 26-27.

Cherishma of BTech II year won gold medal in under 53kg weight category while Jyothi, Ashlesha and Lavanya Kumari of BA., LLB II year won bronze medals in the same category. Registrar Prof N Rajini, Head of Physical Education department Prof G Sarah Sarojini and coach C Ramanan along with other staff members appreciated the medal winners.

Cherishma who got gold medal has qualified for nationals which will take place in Guwahati from September 9 to 11.