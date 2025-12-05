Sports fest SPORTECH – 2K25 begins

Anantapur: The sports festival of Inter Junior Colleges "SPORTECH–2K25" began on Thursday at PVKK Engineering College (Autonomous), Rudrampet, Anantapur.

These sports will be held for three days.

Hundreds of students from Inter Colleges from all over the district made the campus buzz with their cheers and became a special attraction of this event.

The chief guests who lit the sports lamp and started the competitions were JNTU Anantapur Vice Chancellor Prof. H Sudarshana Rao and national level basketball player Dwarkanath Reddy and wished the students.

Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Kishore Palle said that his college has extensively developed sports facilities along with education with the aim of excelling at the national and international levels.

He revealed that special coaches in the sports department, maintenance of grounds, and provision of sports equipment are being monitored daily.

JNTU Anantapur Vice Chancellor Professor Sudarshana Rao said that sports play a key role in enhancing physical fitness as well as mental peace, discipline and competitiveness among students. He said that competitions are being held in more than 15 disciplines like cricket, kabaddi, basketball, long jump and high jump.

Treasurer Palle Sindhura, Special Officer Prof. Srinivasulu Reddy, Management Representative Srikanth Reddy, Principal Dr Ramesh Babu, Dean Dr Santosh Kumar Reddy, PVKK Diploma Principal Dr Vaibhav, Balaji PG College Principal Dr Subba Rao, AO Dr Manohar Reddy, and others participated.